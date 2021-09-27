Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,164 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 23.89% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

TRND stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

