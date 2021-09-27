Comparing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Getinge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getinge $3.25 billion 3.49 $353.05 million $1.57 28.46

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Positron and Getinge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67

Getinge has a consensus target price of $41.32, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Getinge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getinge is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Getinge 13.19% 19.34% 9.64%

Volatility and Risk

Positron has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getinge beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

