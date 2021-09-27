Comparing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Holley N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Romeo Power and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 77.42 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.59 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Romeo Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Holley has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Holley.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holley beats Romeo Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

