Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

