Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 155,654 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,654 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of SunOpta worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

STKL opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $953.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

