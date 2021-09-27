Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,240 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $514.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.09 and a 200-day moving average of $934.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $508.50 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.