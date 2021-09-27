Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

