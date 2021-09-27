Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 86,822 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 40.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

