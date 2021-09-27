Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 24,390 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for about 1.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,877. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

