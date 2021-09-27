Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $150.93 Million Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the period. AMC Networks makes up about 7.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Networks worth $150,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 950.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.02. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

