Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $2.69 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 50,731 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 2,543,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.64. 513,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,745,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.