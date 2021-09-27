Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,761,417 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS comprises approximately 2.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 5.47% of Chico’s FAS worth $44,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,235.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. 17,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,645. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $613.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

