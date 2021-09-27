Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 169,144 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 169,144 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 222,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,101. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGC. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

