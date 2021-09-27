Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $9.47 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $202.40 million and $10.63 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00021733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00104177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00141394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,627.02 or 1.00141798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.04 or 0.07056168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00786285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

