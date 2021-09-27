Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) versus Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Critical Survey

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22%

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Storage Computer and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67

Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Storage Computer and Corsair Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.55 $103.22 million $1.55 18.09

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Storage Computer on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

