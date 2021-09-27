CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 820.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CoStar Group by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group by 882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP opened at $88.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.