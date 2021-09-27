Costco Wholesale Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.25. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

Shares of COST stock opened at $467.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.08. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

