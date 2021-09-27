COTI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $320.41 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. COTI has a market cap of $451.82 million and approximately $320.41 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COTI has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00104177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00141394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,627.02 or 1.00141798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.04 or 0.07056168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00786285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.