Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €850.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €682.17 ($802.55).

