Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €192.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €201.50 ($237.06).

Shares of EPA RI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €191.40 ($225.18). The company had a trading volume of 262,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €177.18.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

