Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 310.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,067 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.07.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

