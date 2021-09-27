Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.28.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

