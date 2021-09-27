CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $156,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,123,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,510,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRSP stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,830. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

