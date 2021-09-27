Critical Analysis: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) vs. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 0 13 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $299.46, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $52.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than NICE.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 11.55% 12.21% 7.42% Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NICE and Duck Creek Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.65 billion 11.12 $196.67 million $4.57 63.61 Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 29.97 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -437.82

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats Duck Creek Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

