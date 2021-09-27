Critical Review: OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

OI has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -35.27% -2.89% Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OI and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.75 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.10

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OI and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 8 4 0 2.23

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats OI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

