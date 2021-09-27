Critical Survey: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) versus The Competition

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 234 1064 3158 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.73%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.36%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million $7.02 million 57.96 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $666.35 million 11.11

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

