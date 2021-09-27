Critical Survey: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14% RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

This table compares Zovio and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.93 RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.26 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -4.18

RISE Education Cayman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. RISE Education Cayman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zovio and RISE Education Cayman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 159.34%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 333.48%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Zovio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zovio beats RISE Education Cayman on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

