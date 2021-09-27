Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Crocs worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

CROX stock opened at $156.30 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

