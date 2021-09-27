Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

