CryptoTycoon Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $299,594.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $15.62 or 0.00036224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00125413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00043554 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 936,914 coins and its circulating supply is 94,898 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

