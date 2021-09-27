CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

Several analysts have weighed in on EVD shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:EVD traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €64.00 ($75.29). 132,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.90. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 52-week high of €64.18 ($75.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.49.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.