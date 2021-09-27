Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

