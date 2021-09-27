Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $227.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.61. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.