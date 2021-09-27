Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

