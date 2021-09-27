Cyclone Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $611,240.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $381.67 or 0.00885385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 17,717 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

