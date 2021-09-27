DA Davidson Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $7.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

