Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.19. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

