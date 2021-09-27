Davis R M Inc. Has $21.56 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $359.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

