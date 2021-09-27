Davis R M Inc. Has $35.67 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $388.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day moving average is $401.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

