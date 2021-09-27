Davis R M Inc. Has $68.06 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500,540 shares of company stock worth $903,372,931. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $350.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

