Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cerner worth $44,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

CERN stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.