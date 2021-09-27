Davis R M Inc. Sells 10,762 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $59,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

