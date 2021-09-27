Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,661 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $212.21 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.62 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

