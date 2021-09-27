Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $21.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

