Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 8.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 128,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,936,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

