Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Volume Tops $5.16 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 114.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00138463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,390.16 or 0.99614275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.46 or 0.06891108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.00752342 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

