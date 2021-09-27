Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $45,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $255.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

