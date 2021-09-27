Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $49,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

