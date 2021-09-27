Deutsche Bank AG Has $50.24 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Realty Income worth $50,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after buying an additional 328,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

O opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

