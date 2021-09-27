Deutsche Bank AG Has $53.12 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 482,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $53,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

